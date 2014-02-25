Ad
euobserver
EU economy is "gaining ground" after emerging from a double dip recession in 2013 - Rehn (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU recovery "gaining ground", commission says

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU's economic recovery will gather speed in 2014 and 2015, the European Commission predicted on Tuesday (25 February), indicating that the worst of the economic storm which hit Europe is over.

"Recovery is gaining ground in Europe," economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, saying that the EU economy would grow by 1.5 percent in 2014 and 2 percent in 2015.

The recovery would be driven, in the main, by increased domestic d...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Tags

