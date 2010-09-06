Robin Hood Tax to clean up the mess

"Clean up after yourself!" We've all heard it before. It is a value drummed into us by our parents: if you make a mess it is your responsibility to deal with it.

European finance ministers coming to Brussels on Tuesday (7 September) for an extraordinary meeting have the chance to remind banks and other financial services of that most basic lesson.

The size of the mess created by the economic crisis triggered by the collapse of the financial sector is staggering. The International ...