Ad
euobserver
"The EU should not wait for the rest of the world, but should move first towards implementing such a tax" (Photo: gilderic)

Robin Hood Tax to clean up the mess

Green Economy
Opinion
by Elise Ford,

"Clean up after yourself!" We've all heard it before. It is a value drummed into us by our parents: if you make a mess it is your responsibility to deal with it.

European finance ministers coming to Brussels on Tuesday (7 September) for an extraordinary meeting have the chance to remind banks and other financial services of that most basic lesson.

The size of the mess created by the economic crisis triggered by the collapse of the financial sector is staggering. The International ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

"The EU should not wait for the rest of the world, but should move first towards implementing such a tax" (Photo: gilderic)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections