The clouds over Dublin are darkening (Photo: Annie in Beziers)

Eurozone finance ministers gird themselves as Irish situation deteriorates

by Leigh Phillips,

Ireland's widening debt crisis has stolen the attention of premiers and presidents at the Group of 20 meeting in Seoul following a sell-off of Irish debt, with German, French and UK leaders holding a hastily called pow-wow to discuss the issue.

Finance ministers from the big three EU powers are expected to issue a joint communique on Friday (12 November) with the aim of calming investors, according to German officials.

The yield on the Irish 10-year bond climbed to 9.26 percent on...

