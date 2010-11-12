Eurozone finance ministers gird themselves as Irish situation deteriorates

Ireland's widening debt crisis has stolen the attention of premiers and presidents at the Group of 20 meeting in Seoul following a sell-off of Irish debt, with German, French and UK leaders holding a hastily called pow-wow to discuss the issue.

Finance ministers from the big three EU powers are expected to issue a joint communique on Friday (12 November) with the aim of calming investors, according to German officials.

The yield on the Irish 10-year bond climbed to 9.26 percent on...