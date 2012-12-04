Spain to get bank bailout next week

Eurozone finance ministers agreed Monday (3 December) that €39.5 billion will be paid to prop up Spain's banks.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Jean Claude Juncker, who chairs the 17 member Eurogroup, stated that Spain had taken steps to fulfil its terms of the bailout.

"The implementation of the program is well on track, meeting all required conditionality steps as enshrined in the memorandum of understanding," he said.

"We have also welcomed the decision by the...