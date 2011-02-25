German right and European left square up for eurozone battle

German governing MPs have bound the hands of Chancellor Angela Merkel and finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in negotiations with the rest of the European union over a 'grand bargain' solution to the eurozone crisis. Meanwhile, Europe's centre-left parties have begun calling the options on the table "shameful."

The German coalition on Thursday (24 February) agreed a paper that is almost certain to be approved as a resolution on 17 March by the full sitting of the Bundestag that sets ou...