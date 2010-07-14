EU approves Iberia, BA, American Airlines deals

The European Commission on Wednesday (14 July) gave the final go-ahead for British Airways and Iberia to merge, a cost-cutting move the firms hope will help them survive the industry's current hard times.
Brussels also gave the all-clear for the companies to increasingly team up with OneWorld partner American Airlines, as all sides look to benefit from the recent liberalisation in trans-Atlantic aviation.
A number of legally-binding concessions made by the carriers were sufficie...
