EU approves Iberia, BA, American Airlines deals

The European Commission on Wednesday (14 July) gave the final go-ahead for British Airways and Iberia to merge, a cost-cutting move the firms hope will help them survive the industry's current hard times.

Brussels also gave the all-clear for the companies to increasingly team up with OneWorld partner American Airlines, as all sides look to benefit from the recent liberalisation in trans-Atlantic aviation.

A number of legally-binding concessions made by the carriers were sufficie...