Commissioner Rehn: 'Growth has stalled' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Autumn forecast: EU economy in ‘dangerous territory’

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Europe’s economy has deteriorated dramatically since the spring and growth has come to a standstill, the European Commission said on Thursday, warning that the bloc could very easily slip back into recession should “any further bad news” materialise.

"Growth has stalled in Europe, and there is a risk of a new recession,” the EU’s economy chief, commissioner Olli Rehn said upon the publication of the bloc’s autumn economic forecast, whose predictions for growth have been revised down “su...

