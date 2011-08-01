Ad
The EU commission is trying to stem the euro-crisis by topping up its funding (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU to top up subsidies for troubled member states

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Cash-strapped Greece, Portugal, Ireland, Romania, Hungary and Latvia may get a €2.8 billion cash boost under an "emergency package" allowing them to have the EU contribution to farming, regional and infrastructure projects increased from 85 to 95 percent.

"To be sure that the European funds for these countries can be delivered quicker, we proposed that for the period they fall under emergency programs, the rate of co-finance can be topped up to 95 percent," EU regional policy commission...

