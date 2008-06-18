MEPs adopt new recycling targets for Europe

The European Parliament has adopted binding targets for the recycling of waste that the European Union's 27 member states will have to include in their national plans or face legal action by Brussels.

Under the rules agreed by the Strasbourg plenary on Tuesday (17 June), national governments will have to "take the necessary measures" designed to achieve a concrete set of waste management targets by 2020.

These include the re-use and recycling of 50 percent of waste materials such ...