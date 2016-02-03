Ad
New car models will be allowed to exceed pollution limits, MEPs decided Wednesday (Photo: Infinite Ache)

Diesel cars can break pollution limits, MEPs decide

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament has accepted a decision by member states to allow diesel cars to emit double the legal emission limit of nitrogen oxide until 2020.

The EP voted on Wednesday (3 February) to accept the decision by representatives of national governments made in October that, following the entry into force of a more accurate testing method next year, new models would be allowed to emit nitrogen oxide at a rate of 168 milligrams per kilometre, despite an EU limit of 80mg/km.

