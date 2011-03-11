Ad
euobserver
Nyanzale, 150 km north of Goma in eastern DRC. Violence has left nearly two million people displaced, say NGOs (Photo: Julien Harneis)

EU prepares clampdown on conflict minerals

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union is considering a range of different measures to limit the bloc's use of raw materials from global conflict zones.

The move comes as growing demand from emerging markets such as China and India has led to rising commodity prices in recent years, fueling tensions in mineral-rich parts of the world such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Blessed with large reserves of cobalt and coltan, key components in batteries and mobile phones, the struggle over lucrat...

Tags

Green Economy
