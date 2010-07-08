EU to seek temporary ban on deep-water oil permits

EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger has indicated that member states should stop giving out fresh permits for deep-water oil drilling in the light of the BP oil catastrophe.

"I am considering discussing this with member states, so that when new permits are issued, especially in extreme cases, they will consider deferring this," he told MEPs at a debate in Strasbourg on Wednesday (8 July).

"I am actually considering suggesting a moratorium at this moment ... And I think it is ...