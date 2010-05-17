Ad
euobserver
Michel Barnier, EU internal market and financial services commissioner (Photo: European Parliament)

Barnier calls for compromise ahead of hedge fund vote

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU internal market and financial services commissioner, Michel Barnier, has called on member states to reach a compromise agreement ahead of a likely vote on controversial rules to regulate the bloc's hedge fund and private equity sectors.

The draft legislation that aims to increase the transparency of Europe's "shadow banking" sector has drawn strong criticism from London in particular, with both the outgoing Labour and recently installed Conservative-Liberal-Democrat governments c...

