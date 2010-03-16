Spanish presidency puts off EU hedge fund debate

The Spanish EU presidency decided to pull the issue of hedge fund regulation off the agenda of a meeting of EU finance ministers on Tuesday (16 March), as member states struggle to reach a common position.
However Spanish finance minister Elena Salgado said she was determined to reach a deal on the controversial topic before the end of June when Spain hands over the rotating EU presidency to Belgium, leaving the possibility of a qualified majority vote against UK wishes still hanging i...
