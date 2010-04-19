EU 'following' Goldman fraud case

The European Commission has said it is closely monitoring the latest fraud case surrounding Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs, as allegations of mispractise draw sharp criticism in a number of European capitals.
"This is a fraud investigation that is being carried out in the United States. We are obviously following events with great interest," said commission spokeswoman Amelia Torres on Monday (19 April).
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the country's fi...
