EU wants answers on Wall Street role in Greek debt

The European Commission has said it is seeking answers following allegations that Wall Street investment banks helped Greece hide the extent of its debt.
"Eurostat [the EU's statistics agency] has, following these reports, already requested from the Greek authorities an explanation by the end of February," said EU economy spokesman Amadeu Altafaj Tardio at a news conference in Brussels on Monday (15 February).
Over the last decade, Wall Street banks facilitated Greek government e...
