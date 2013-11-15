Greece under fire as creditors lose patience

While Ireland and Spain received fulsome praise as they announced plans to exit their bailout programmes, Greece was cast as the villain of the piece at a meeting of euro finance ministers on Thursday (14 November).
Greece has implemented swingeing cuts to public spending in successive years since receiving the first part of a €240 billion loan package in 2010.
It is expected to return to economic growth in 2014 after six straight years of recession, which has wiped out more than...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.