Ad
euobserver
UK treasury chief George Osborne unveiled the austerity budget on Tuesday (Photo: HM Treasury)

UK and Spain enforce austerity plans despite US concerns

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The UK government announced its toughest budget in a generation on Tuesday (22 June), while the Spanish parliament approved a package of labour market reforms it says will reduce the country's high level of unemployment.

At the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she had spoken with US President Barack Obama, telling him that Europe would push ahead with its austerity plans, despite US concerns this could slow global growth.

"Yesterday, during a phone call...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
UK treasury chief George Osborne unveiled the austerity budget on Tuesday (Photo: HM Treasury)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections