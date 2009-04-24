Ad
Despite signs of recovery, the downturn in several euro area countries will continue until 2011 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tentative signs of eurozone recovery

by Andrew Willis,

Although the 16-member euro area is still very much in the throws of its worst recession since World War II, some positive data suggest the end may be in sight.

The purchasing managers' index – an indication of future activity in the areas of services and manufacturing – jumped from 38.3 to 40.5 points in March, giving rise to hope that the green shoots of recovery seen elsewhere in the world may be spreading to Europe.

The new figures, compiled by research group Markit and rele...

Despite signs of recovery, the downturn in several euro area countries will continue until 2011 (Photo: EUobserver)

