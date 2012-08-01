Ad
euobserver
Romney's visit to Poland culminated a week long foreign tour also taking in the UK and Israel (Photo: Mitt Romney)

Romney: EU should look to Poland for economic model

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US presidential candidate Mitt Romney has described Poland as an economic model for Europe in the financial crisis.

Speaking at the Warsaw University Library in the Polish capital on Tuesday (31 July) he said: "Today, as some wonder about the way forward out of economic recession and fiscal crisis, the answer ... is 'Look to Poland'."

He noted that the Polish economy "last year outperformed all other nations in Europe."

He attributed Polish growth to its embrace of free mar...

