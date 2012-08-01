Romney: EU should look to Poland for economic model

US presidential candidate Mitt Romney has described Poland as an economic model for Europe in the financial crisis.

Speaking at the Warsaw University Library in the Polish capital on Tuesday (31 July) he said: "Today, as some wonder about the way forward out of economic recession and fiscal crisis, the answer ... is 'Look to Poland'."

He noted that the Polish economy "last year outperformed all other nations in Europe."

He attributed Polish growth to its embrace of free mar...