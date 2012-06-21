Ad
Bond rescues are 'not a subject for debate right now' Merkel said (Photo: vauvau)

No 'concrete' plans for bonds rescue, Merkel says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (20 June) said there are no concrete plans for the eurozone bail-out funds to buy bonds in order to relieve market pressure on Italy and Spain, even though this was one "option."

"There are no concrete plans that I know of but there is the possibility in the EFSF and the ESM to buy bonds on the secondary market, bound up of course always with conditions," Merkel said during a press conference in Berlin after meeting her Dutch counterpart.

