Italy approves fresh multi-billion-euro stimulus plan

Italian ministers approved a new stimulus package on Friday (26 June) - reported to be in the region of €4.5 billion – as the government attempts to stave off a further slide in economic activity this year.
Measures under the new plan - whose total size has yet to be finalised - include tax incentives for businesses that re-invest profits in new machinery and refrain from cutting workers.
The government also intends to reduce costs for gas utilities in order that savings can be ...
