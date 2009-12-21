EU report highlights economic uncertainty

Considerable uncertainty surrounds the moderate economic improvements seen in the euro area in recent months, the European Commission said on Monday (21 December).
The 16 countries that share the euro currency saw quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2009, largely due to the extensive stimulus measures rolled out across much of the bloc.
But the ultimate withdrawal of the support measures is casting considerable doubt over the region's expansion prospe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here