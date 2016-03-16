Ad
euobserver
IAEA inspectors visit power stations, but the agency supplies only non-binding guidelines about radioactivity around mines (Photo: IAEA Imagebank)

Political failure inflames eastern EU's uranium problem

Investigations
Green Economy
by Adrian Mogos and Michael Bird, ROMANIA, CZECH REPUBLIC,

The EU requires member states to decommission former uranium mines – a move not being honoured by all members. It also requires states to build infrastructure for safe and responsible management of radioactive waste – which is also not being respected.\nIn the European Union, there are only two countries that produce uranium in large proportions: Romania and the Czech Republic. Their output covers just two percent of the uranium needed to power the EU's nuclear plants. \nBut there are moves t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsGreen Economy

Related articles

Hungary denies EU blocked Russian nuclear deal
Romania MPs too soft on corruption, says report
Why Germany is digging up its nuclear waste
IAEA inspectors visit power stations, but the agency supplies only non-binding guidelines about radioactivity around mines (Photo: IAEA Imagebank)

Tags

InvestigationsGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections