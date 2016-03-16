Political failure inflames eastern EU's uranium problem

The EU requires member states to decommission former uranium mines – a move not being honoured by all members. It also requires states to build infrastructure for safe and responsible management of radioactive waste – which is also not being respected.\nIn the European Union, there are only two countries that produce uranium in large proportions: Romania and the Czech Republic. Their output covers just two percent of the uranium needed to power the EU's nuclear plants. \nBut there are moves t...
