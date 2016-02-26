Poles must defend hard-won democracy

4 June 1989. On this defining day of European history, Poles votes in their first semi-free elections since World War II, clearing the path for the Eastern Bloc states to abolish Communism and join the free world.

12 December 2015. Less than two months after the parliamentary election and barely six months after the presidentials, tens of thousands flood the streets of major Polish cities, soon to be joined by hundreds of their fellow countrymen in capitals around the world. All chantin...