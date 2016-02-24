Ad
French authorities want to clear part of the Jungle camp this week (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Calais camp situation prompts Belgian border controls

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Belgium is ramping up controls on its border with France in response to the French authorities' attempts to clear a huge migrant camp near the port of Calais.

Border checks were reintroduced earlier this week, will be enforced fully from Wednesday (24 February) with 250 to 290 policemen and "will last as long as necessary", interior minister Jan Jambon said on Tuesday.

"We are going to guard the border in strategic places, in places used by smugglers, which the police have detect...

