Ad
euobserver
MEPs will vote next month on whether to approve the new copyright legislation. (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs vote to extend music copyrights

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Members of the European parliament's legal affairs committee voted on Wednesday (12 February) in favour of new legislation that will increase the duration of music copyrights from 50 to 95 years.

If approved at the parliament's plenary session next month, performers and producers would receive royalties over the extended period dating from the first publication or performance of their song.

However some MEPs within the legal affairs committee criticized the draft legislation sayi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
MEPs will vote next month on whether to approve the new copyright legislation. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections