Bank rescue fund to rely on big lenders

Europe's biggest banks will foot almost all of the bill for a new EU rescue fund for stricken lenders, according to a plan published on Tuesday (21 October).

The draft rules released by the European Commission put flesh on the bones of plans for banks to fund their own bailout fund in future crises.

Under the deal struck by EU lawmakers in spring, banks in all 28 EU countries must set aside national resolution funds worth at least 1 percent of the total deposits. The EU estimates ...