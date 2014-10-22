Cameron's tight-rope walk on free movement

EU migration will be the key battle in the UK election next year. That’s obvious. Polls show that immigration is the number one issue for British voters; they care about it more than the economy - and after years of debating the recession, cuts and unemployment - that’s saying something.

Party Conference season just ended, and the primary concern Conservative (and Labour) MPs were feeding back from their door-step chats with voters was: “what are you going to do about immigration?’

...