Cameron is coming under pressure from his Conservative party to demand a cap on EU migration. (Photo: gov.uk)

Cameron's tight-rope walk on free movement

Opinion
by Nina Schick, Brussels,

EU migration will be the key battle in the UK election next year. That’s obvious. Polls show that immigration is the number one issue for British voters; they care about it more than the economy - and after years of debating the recession, cuts and unemployment - that’s saying something.

Party Conference season just ended, and the primary concern Conservative (and Labour) MPs were feeding back from their door-step chats with voters was: “what are you going to do about immigration?’ \n ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

