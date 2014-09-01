EU expert groups dominated by corporate interest, say NGOs

Pro-transparency groups and trade unions are urging the European Commission to scale back corporate influence on policy-making decisions.
On Monday (1 September), four organisations said the commission’s so-called expert groups are dominated by industry, which can have “a damaging impact on EU decisions".
Expert groups offer advice and opinions to commission officials drafting up new policies but many are said to neglect or under-represent the views of civil society.
The ET...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
