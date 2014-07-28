EU institutions to be probed on whistleblower rules

Several EU institutions are to be probed on their whistlerblower rules but the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will escape scrutiny.

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly announced an own-initiative investigation into nine EU institutions on Monday (28 July) but exempted the two banks because EU staff regulations do not apply to them.

New staff regulations, adopted in January, legally bind the institutions to set up internal systems to ensure people who di...