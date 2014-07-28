Ad
EU institutions are required by law to implement internal whistleblower rules (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU institutions to be probed on whistleblower rules

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Several EU institutions are to be probed on their whistlerblower rules but the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will escape scrutiny.

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly announced an own-initiative investigation into nine EU institutions on Monday (28 July) but exempted the two banks because EU staff regulations do not apply to them.

New staff regulations, adopted in January, legally bind the institutions to set up internal systems to ensure people who di...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Transparency group pushes for stronger whistleblower laws
