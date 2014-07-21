Ad
euobserver
Memorial at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, where the Malaysian plane took off (Photo: Roman Boed)

EU under pressure to broaden Russia sanctions

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US and the UK are putting pressure on the EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia in the wake of the Malaysia Airlines disaster.

The calls come ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (22 July) - the first opportunity for the bloc to discuss the incident, in which hundreds of Europeans, mostly Dutch people, lost their lives.

The US and the UK have said pro-Russia rebels shot down the plane using a Russian-supplied missile.

US secretary of sta...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Air disaster puts spotlight on French warship for Russia
Merkel: Russia partly responsible for Ukraine crash
Memorial at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, where the Malaysian plane took off (Photo: Roman Boed)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections