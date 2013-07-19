Ad
Merkel wants Obama to respect German law on German soil (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

Merkel in tough spot over US spy scandal

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday (19 July) defended her stance on the US spying affair, saying Washington needs more time to give all the answers and that she cannot force the US to change its laws.

At the traditional "summer press conference" ahead of breaking off to holidays in Italy, Merkel was grilled for over an hour about her response to revelations made by fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The former US intelligence contractor last month exposed a secret surv...

EU Political

