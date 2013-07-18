UEFA lose legal battle on free-to-air football

EU governments have the right to ensure that international football championships are available on free-to-air television channels, according a court ruling on Thursday (18 July).
The judgement by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) dismissed appeals by FIFA, which runs the World Cup, and the European governing body UEFA.
The case had been brought by the two governing bodies after Belgium and the United Kingdom had each included all the games in the final stages o...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
