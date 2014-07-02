Ad
euobserver
Renzi - Stability without growth breaks the EU's economic pact (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU 'selfie' would be 'tired and bored', Italian PM says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Europe's selfie would be "tired, resigned, and bored," Italy's prime minister told MEPs as he formally opened his country's six month presidency of the EU.

Speaking in the European Parliament on Wednesday (2 July), Matteo Renzi's speech was laden with classical references and emphasised the need to rediscover "Europe's soul".

Renzi’s government took control of the bloc's rotating presidency this week and has indicated that the application of the bloc’s stability and growth pact an...

