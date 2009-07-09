Ad
euobserver
Neelie Kroes: "The Commission has no alternative but to impose high fines" (Photo: EUobserver)

Energy giants to challenge EU fine

by Lucia Kubosova,

Major European gas suppliers, E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez have said they are planning to challenge the EU executive's fine for cartel-type practices, announced on Wednesday (8 July).

The European Commission, the EU's top regulator, slapped a €553 million fine each on Frances's GDF Suez SA and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas AG for colluding on market share of natural gas in national markets.

The penalty refers to a deal struck by the two companies back in 1975 not to sell Russian gas trans...

euobserver

