Energy giants to challenge EU fine

Major European gas suppliers, E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez have said they are planning to challenge the EU executive's fine for cartel-type practices, announced on Wednesday (8 July).

The European Commission, the EU's top regulator, slapped a €553 million fine each on Frances's GDF Suez SA and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas AG for colluding on market share of natural gas in national markets.

The penalty refers to a deal struck by the two companies back in 1975 not to sell Russian gas trans...