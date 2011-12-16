Ad
euobserver
Political negotiations on the short 14-article text will begin next week (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

New treaty in force when 9 countries have ratified

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The first draft of a new treaty meant to tighten economic governance in eurozone countries was circulated Friday (16 December) with the aim to have the text finalised by January and coming into force once nine countries have ratified it.

The ratification threshold would allow the treaty to go into place even if some euro states - such as Ireland which may have to hold a referendum - are having problems getting domestic approval.

A euro country that rejected the treaty after it had...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Polish opposition: EU fiscal treaty means German rule
Majority of French oppose fiscal treaty
Denmark stuck in EU treaty quagmire
Political negotiations on the short 14-article text will begin next week (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections