EU cow: the commission has thrown a spotlight on the way the EU spends €55 billion a year (Photo: European Commission)

Royals and multinationals raking in EU farm aid

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Royal landowners and multinational companies were among the biggest beneficiaries of the EU's €55 billion farm aid budget in 2008, a new EU transparency law has shown.

In France, which alone scooped €10.4 billion of the pot, the Doux Group, which sells chicken products to over 130 countries worldwide, was the biggest single recipient on €62 million.

Major food companies Nestle and Tate & Lyle were the largest UK winners on around €1 million each.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU cow: the commission has thrown a spotlight on the way the EU spends €55 billion a year (Photo: European Commission)

Green Economy

