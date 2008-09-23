Ad
euobserver
Commissioner McCreevy thinks there is no need to regulate hedge funds and stresses they have "positive effects" too. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

No need to regulate hedge funds, commission says

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Hedge funds and private equity should be watched closely, but no new regulation in the field is needed, EU internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy told MEPs who called for legislation to make the way such funds work more transparent.

"I don't believe it is necessary at this stage to tar hedge funds and private equity with the same brush as we use for the regulated sector. The issues relating to the current turmoil are different," Mr McCreevy told parliamentarians gathered for a pl...

Green Economy
euobserver

