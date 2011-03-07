Ad
Campaigners say public debt should be audited to separate 'odious' debt from legitimate public borrowing (Photo: Before)

Pressure grows for independent audit of Greek debt

by Leigh Phillips, ATHENS,

A group of some 200 academics, economists, MEPs and other notables have issued a call for an audit of Greek debt, a demand that may be raised in the Greek parliament in the coming days and which has also been quickly embraced by Irish trade unions and development NGOs regarding Dublin's public borrowing.

The group, which includes former UN assistant secretary general Denis Halliday, and ten left-wing and Green MEPs, on Thursday (3 March) argued for the creation of an debt audit commiss...

