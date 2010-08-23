Energy commissioner sides with Merkel on nuclear tax

EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger over the weekend sided with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in what has become a heated debate over taxing energy companies which profit from extending the life of nuclear plants.

To the outrage of big energy companies, Ms Merkel wants to tax nuclear power plant operators in exchange for an extension of the plants' lifetimes, which under current legislation is to end in 2020.

Mr Oettinger, himself a German politician from Ms Merkel's Chris...