Ad
euobserver
European Socialists attacked the European Economic Recovery Plan as insufficient for dealing with the economic crisis (Photo: PES)

Centre-left MEPs criticise Europe's recovery plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Centre-left deputies in the European Parliament have strongly criticised the European Commission on how it is dealing with the current economic crisis.

Sitting in Strasbourg for one of the few remaining plenary sessions before the European elections in June, MEPs on Wednesday (11 March) passed a report drafted by Portuguese Socialist MEP Elisa Ferreira that warned that national rescue plans may harm Europe's global competitiveness if they are not well co-ordinated at EU level.

Ms...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
European Socialists attacked the European Economic Recovery Plan as insufficient for dealing with the economic crisis (Photo: PES)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections