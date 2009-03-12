Centre-left MEPs criticise Europe's recovery plan

Centre-left deputies in the European Parliament have strongly criticised the European Commission on how it is dealing with the current economic crisis.

Sitting in Strasbourg for one of the few remaining plenary sessions before the European elections in June, MEPs on Wednesday (11 March) passed a report drafted by Portuguese Socialist MEP Elisa Ferreira that warned that national rescue plans may harm Europe's global competitiveness if they are not well co-ordinated at EU level.

Ms...