G7 agrees to phase out coal, but what about gas?

Energy ministers from the wealthy Group of Seven (G7) countries who met in Italy on Monday (29 April) are said to have agreed to end coal use before 2035.
"Yes, we do have an agreement to phase out coal in the first half of the 2030s," UK energy minister Andrew Bowie told reporters in front of the 17th-century palace of Venaria in Turin — and described t...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
