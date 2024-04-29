Ad
euobserver
Group of Seven climate and energy ministers met in the 17th-century palace of Venaria in Turin.

G7 agrees to phase out coal, but what about gas?

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Energy ministers from the wealthy Group of Seven (G7) countries who met in Italy on Monday (29 April) are said to have agreed to end coal use before 2035. 

"Yes, we do have an agreement to phase out coal in the first half of the 2030s," UK energy minister Andrew Bowie told reporters in front of the 17th-century palace of Venaria in Turin — and described t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Poland will burn coal beyond 2050, says local politician
Group of Seven climate and energy ministers met in the 17th-century palace of Venaria in Turin.

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections