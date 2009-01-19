EU awaits gas after latest Russia-Ukraine deal

Russia and Ukraine promised to start pumping gas to the EU on Monday (19 January) after a breakthrough on prices over the weekend. But EU authorities remain wary as uncertainties cloud the deal.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Ukraine Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko emerged after 10-hour long talks in Moscow on Sunday with a new agreement on how much Ukraine will pay for Russian gas in future.

A fresh contract is to be signed by state-owned companies Gazprom and Naftogaz...