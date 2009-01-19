Ad
Ms Tymoshenko (l) said EU-bound gas will begin to flow on Monday (Photo: yuliatymoshenko.com)

EU awaits gas after latest Russia-Ukraine deal

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Russia and Ukraine promised to start pumping gas to the EU on Monday (19 January) after a breakthrough on prices over the weekend. But EU authorities remain wary as uncertainties cloud the deal.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Ukraine Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko emerged after 10-hour long talks in Moscow on Sunday with a new agreement on how much Ukraine will pay for Russian gas in future.

A fresh contract is to be signed by state-owned companies Gazprom and Naftogaz...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ms Tymoshenko (l) said EU-bound gas will begin to flow on Monday (Photo: yuliatymoshenko.com)

