France to push for EU company tax

France is planning to push forward plans for a common EU company tax base during its six-month term at the bloc's chair, starting in July.

"It has been going on for a long time but this is one issue that we are determined to push," French economy minister Christine Lagarde told reporters on Monday (7 April), following a tax forum organised by the European Commission.

The corporate tax base idea has been advocated by EU tax commissioner Laszlo Kovacs as a way to simplify cross-bord...