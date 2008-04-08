Ad
euobserver
Brussels argues a common EU tax base would make life easier for companies doing cross-border business (Photo: European Community)

France to push for EU company tax

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

France is planning to push forward plans for a common EU company tax base during its six-month term at the bloc's chair, starting in July.

"It has been going on for a long time but this is one issue that we are determined to push," French economy minister Christine Lagarde told reporters on Monday (7 April), following a tax forum organised by the European Commission.

The corporate tax base idea has been advocated by EU tax commissioner Laszlo Kovacs as a way to simplify cross-bord...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Brussels argues a common EU tax base would make life easier for companies doing cross-border business (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections