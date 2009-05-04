Fiat vying for major expansion

Italian car firm Fiat, which last week secured rights to a 20 percent stake in American automobile giant Chrylser, signalled over the weekend that it is also interested in a merger with embattled European carmaker Opel.

Top Fiat officials will meet German economy and foreign ministers on Monday (4 May) to discuss the basis of a deal.

Fiat's chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, told the Financial Times over the weekend: "From an engineering and industrial point of view, this is a ...