Resource efficiency in danger of slipping off EU's agenda

Jean-Claude Juncker, the new European Commission President, is clear that growth and jobs, backed by a reduction of ‘red tape’, are his top priorities.

But a letter sent by his vice-president Frans Timmermans to member states asking whether they would back the scrapping of certain legislative proposals has set alarm bells ringing.

One regulation offered up for the chop is the ‘Circular Economy Package’ – the EU’s proposal for better waste management and resource recovery.