euobserver
Farmers want stable and fair prices for their products (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels traffic paralysed for hours by fuel protests

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Thousands of farmers, lorry drivers and taxi chauffeurs descended on Brussels on Tuesday protesting high fuel prices, snarling traffic and bringing much of the city to a halt a day ahead of a key European summit where leaders from across the Union are to discuss the escalating fuel crisis.

Farmers atop tractors snaked their way through the city before ending up at Cinquantenaire Park a few yards away from the European Commission and Council buildings, which were protected by some 800 po...

euobserver

