European Commission antitrust authorities accuse the chip-maker Intel of colluding with computer manufacturers to drive rival AMD out of business. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Intel raided by EU antitrust investigators

by Leigh Phillips,

European Commission investigators raided the offices of the world's biggest computer chip manufacturer, Intel and some of Europe's leading electronics retailers on Tuesday (12 February) as part of an antitrust probe.

EU antitrust officials targeted the company's Munich offices, along with the headquarters of German electronics retailing giant Media Markt-Saturn and DSG International, which owns PC World, Currys, Dixons, and French electronics goods store PPR.

