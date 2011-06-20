EU ties Kyoto extension to greater efforts all-round

The European Union has said major polluters must make greater progress in curbing carbon emissions before the 27-member bloc signs up to a second commitment period under the Kyoto Protocol.

Failure to secure substantive movement on the issue of binding carbon targets overshadowed the end of climate talks in Bonn on Friday (17 June), despite progress in a number of important technical areas.

Experts say that global warming is likely to exceed an agreed 2C threshold if carbon emis...