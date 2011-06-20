Ad
euobserver
A global agreement on tackling carbon emissions is proving to be highly elusive (Photo: European Commission)

EU ties Kyoto extension to greater efforts all-round

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union has said major polluters must make greater progress in curbing carbon emissions before the 27-member bloc signs up to a second commitment period under the Kyoto Protocol.

Failure to secure substantive movement on the issue of binding carbon targets overshadowed the end of climate talks in Bonn on Friday (17 June), despite progress in a number of important technical areas.

Experts say that global warming is likely to exceed an agreed 2C threshold if carbon emis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
A global agreement on tackling carbon emissions is proving to be highly elusive (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections